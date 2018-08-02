Qvr LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Qvr LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Qvr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Qvr LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 10,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.68. 166,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,929. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $84.08 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

