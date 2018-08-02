Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006068 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Iquant, Tidex and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $232,751.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00074042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008853 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010903 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Tidex, Iquant, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

