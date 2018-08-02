Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,204,142 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the June 29th total of 2,752,606 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,215,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 202.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 93.9% in the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Quanta Services opened at $34.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Quanta Services has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

