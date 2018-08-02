Qualys (QLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Qualys updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.39 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

QLYS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.15. 21,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,543. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. Qualys has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. First Analysis raised shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

In other Qualys news, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Pace sold 30,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $2,270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,982 shares of company stock worth $3,345,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

