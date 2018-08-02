Quality Systems’ (QSII) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSII. Leerink Swann set a $22.00 price objective on Quality Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $19.00 price target on Quality Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quality Systems from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quality Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Quality Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of Quality Systems traded down $0.36, reaching $21.01, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,677. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Quality Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 0.22%. analysts anticipate that Quality Systems will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSII. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quality Systems by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

