QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 289,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,376 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

