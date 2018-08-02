Quaker Chemical (KWR) Given a $170.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) received a $170.00 price objective from equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.06. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,153. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.98 and a 12 month high of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $960,273.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,463.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $199,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,165,756. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

