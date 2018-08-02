Qorvo (QRVO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.30 million.

Shares of Qorvo traded up $2.23, reaching $84.41, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,535,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,511. Qorvo has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $692.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $131,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $655,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,507. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

