QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

QCR opened at $43.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. QCR has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $610.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). QCR had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. analysts expect that QCR will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $200,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,514 shares of company stock worth $216,205. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 82.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 214,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

