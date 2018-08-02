Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Unum Group (UNM) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $44.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

NYSE:UNM traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,715. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

