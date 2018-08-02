Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Raised by SunTrust Banks (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of Wintrust Financial opened at $88.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

