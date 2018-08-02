Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.25 to $13.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.97.

Valley National Bancorp opened at $11.81 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.94. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.72 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 36,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans sold 175,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $2,236,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 260,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $3,331,432.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 889 shares in the company, valued at $11,388.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,365 shares of company stock worth $6,638,571 over the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

