Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Unisys Co. Reduced by SunTrust Banks (UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Unisys in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Unisys to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE:UIS opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Unisys has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Unisys had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $667.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 407,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000.

In other news, insider Sadany Tarek El sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $88,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Renzi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,304 shares in the company, valued at $625,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,375 shares of company stock worth $184,626. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

