Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Fiserv Inc Reduced by Analyst (FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Fiserv opened at $74.74 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Fiserv has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,313,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 69,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

