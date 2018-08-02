Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Reduced by Analyst

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 169.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 653.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 56,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,604.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $200,085.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,258 shares of company stock valued at $247,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

