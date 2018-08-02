Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Increased by Analyst

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Atlantic Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital’s FY2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital alerts:

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 million. Atlantic Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Atlantic Capital opened at $17.95 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Atlantic Capital has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 958,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 750,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 251,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Capital news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 2,000 shares of Atlantic Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $40,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,420 shares of company stock worth $528,552 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.