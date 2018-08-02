Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Nomura started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of ON opened at $22.26 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $65,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,919,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,546,549.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,646. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

