Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Issued By Desjardins

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.60.

Shares of Intact Financial opened at C$104.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$91.65 and a 12 month high of C$109.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.93%.

In other Intact Financial news, Director Robert Leary bought 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.23 per share, with a total value of C$254,528.35. Also, insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.53, for a total value of C$191,060.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $248,170.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

