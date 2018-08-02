Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Issued By KeyCorp

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Innophos in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Innophos’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.40 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

IPHS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHS opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Innophos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,090,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after buying an additional 105,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innophos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Innophos by 4.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 859,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Innophos by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 811,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Innophos by 495.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 532,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 443,390 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

