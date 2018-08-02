Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $183.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $773.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 62,220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.