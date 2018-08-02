Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada Issued By Cormark (AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Monday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 7.67%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.38.

Air Canada opened at C$23.41 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$20.33 and a 52 week high of C$29.11.

In other Air Canada news, insider Duncan Bureau sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$32,732.70.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

