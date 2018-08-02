Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Rexnord Corp (RXN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Giannakouros now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.18 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

RXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rexnord by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

