Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Reduced by B. Riley

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 28th. FBN Securities raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.49.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A opened at $21.29 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $165,000. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $237,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $230,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

