Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 71,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 194,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,523,166 shares of company stock worth $136,528,815. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

