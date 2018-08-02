Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Cut by Analyst (SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Saputo and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.71.

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.28 on Thursday, reaching C$42.97. 52,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,796. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$39.08 and a 12 month high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 11.15%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$132,720.00. Also, Director Paul Corney sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.42, for a total transaction of C$31,001.88. Insiders sold 19,574 shares of company stock valued at $846,198 in the last ninety days.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

