Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Public Service Enterprise Group traded down $1.02, hitting $50.54, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 3,612,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,100. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,077,000 after acquiring an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

