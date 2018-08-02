Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF opened at $39.38 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.