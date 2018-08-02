Prudential Public (PUK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.11

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 15725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 5,119.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 115,501 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

