Prudential Public (PUK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.11

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 15725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Prudential Public
Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.
