Proteome Sciences plc (PRM) Insider Acquires £13,120 in Stock

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) insider Martin Diggle purchased 328,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £13,120 ($17,238.21).

Shares of Proteome Sciences opened at GBX 3.54 ($0.05) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Proteome Sciences plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proteome Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, biomarker assays, isobaric and isotopic reagents, and proprietary biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

