ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG) Announces $0.33 Monthly Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3337 per share on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

HYHG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.52. 16,318 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

