Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report $181.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.80 million and the highest is $183.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $134.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $708.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.50 million to $713.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $904.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $956.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.46 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

Proofpoint traded down $1.36, reaching $112.69, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 785,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $130.27.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,803.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $6,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,550.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $14,187,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $123,305,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 543,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 524,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $17,699,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 499,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares in the last quarter.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.