Prologis Inc (PLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Prologis traded down $0.40, hitting $65.71, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 56,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,602. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 6,714.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,823 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

