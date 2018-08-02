Prologis Inc (PLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.45.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.
Prologis traded down $0.40, hitting $65.71, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 56,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.80.
In related news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,602. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 6,714.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,823 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.
