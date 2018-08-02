Procter & Gamble (PG) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.32.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,261,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,056. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $931,551.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $1,455,353. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,652,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.