PRGX Global (PRGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect PRGX Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRGX Global opened at $8.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. PRGX Global has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Michael Cochrane sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Victor A. Allums sold 35,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $339,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 138,118 shares of company stock worth $1,316,511. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

