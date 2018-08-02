PressOne (PRS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $17,862.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003615 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00387758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00177542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00025601 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000853 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

