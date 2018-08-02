Preferred Bank (PFBC) Receives $74.33 Average PT from Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens lowered Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $14,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank traded down $0.76, reaching $62.23, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 173,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,291. The firm has a market cap of $820.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.57%. equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

