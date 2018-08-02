Precision Drilling (PDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $5.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Precision Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $3.80 to $3.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of PDS opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 420,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 115,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,439.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,026,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 826,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,920,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,589,507 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

