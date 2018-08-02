PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) PT Raised to $107.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences opened at $104.82 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $108.02.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $722.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.57 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

