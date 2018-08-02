PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 377.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,975,000 after buying an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $109.73 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

