PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (PRF) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.34% of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 70.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,632,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,878,000 after purchasing an additional 673,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 6.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,964,000 after purchasing an additional 83,826 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,212,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 12.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 795,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 45.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,271,000 after purchasing an additional 236,770 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 opened at $116.17 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

