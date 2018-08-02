Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Financial Engines (FNGN) Share Price

News articles about Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Financial Engines earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.4114898358454 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Financial Engines opened at $44.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Financial Engines has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Financial Engines alerts:

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Financial Engines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Financial Engines will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.