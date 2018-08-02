Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bank of Commerce (BOCH) Share Price

News articles about Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Commerce earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1003064442702 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bank of Commerce traded up $0.05, hitting $12.55, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.19%. analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

