PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 4% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. PolySwarm has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $37,410.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00377208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00179648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000797 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

