PNM Resources (PNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.59%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY18 guidance to $1.91-$1.98 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.08-$2.18 EPS.

PNM Resources opened at $38.85 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

In other news, Director Norman P. Becker bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 678.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 143,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 254,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

