PNM Resources (PNM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-$2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. PNM Resources also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.91-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources opened at $38.85 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.07.

In related news, Director Norman P. Becker bought 1,250 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

