PNM Resources Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.
PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.
Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.23. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.
In other PNM Resources news, Director Norman P. Becker bought 1,250 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.07.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
