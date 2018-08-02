PNM Resources Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.23. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNM Resources news, Director Norman P. Becker bought 1,250 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

