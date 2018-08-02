Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08.

PSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. MED reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics opened at $1.24 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

