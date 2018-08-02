Pluralsight (PS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.65-0.68) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.76). The company issued revenue guidance of $222-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.05 million.Pluralsight also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.13-0.14) EPS.

Shares of PS traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 1,467,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.28. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PS. Barclays upped their target price on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pluralsight from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

