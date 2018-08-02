Plains GP (PAGP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE PAGP opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Plains GP has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

