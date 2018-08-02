Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In past six months, units of Plain All America Pipeline have outperformed its industry. Plains All American is modifying the way it manages inventory and implementing contractual provisions that will reduce earnings volatility. Investments to enhance its pipeline capacity and storage facilities will help the partnership to gain from the increasing fossil fuel production in the United States. However, intense competition in the midstream space and rising interest rates continue to be threats. Legislation and regulatory initiatives relating to hydraulic fracturing could reduce domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. Also, Plains All American’s operations are subject to extensive federal, state and local regulations.”

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline traded up $0.35, reaching $25.39, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 236.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,560,000 after buying an additional 6,397,059 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,527.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,061,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,906,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,666,000 after buying an additional 1,769,523 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,909,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,534,000 after buying an additional 1,725,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,772,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,382,000 after buying an additional 1,453,763 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

